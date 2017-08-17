Judwaa 2 Motion Poster: Varun Dhawan Brings Back Prem and Raja With Its Classic Tune

On #Daviddhawan's 65th bday here is his 43rd film #Judwaa2. RAJA and PREM Double fun this Dussehra! @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/0vCYVUb3fQ — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2017

Ever since it was announced that Salman Khan's Judwaa will be recreated on celluloid with Varun Dhawan playing the lead, the fans of both, have been as excited as curious to find out what's in store for them.Judwaa 2, a sequel to the much-loved 1997-film, features Taapsee Pannu and Jaqueline Fernandez alongside the actor. Salman, too, will be seen in a cameo in David Dhawan's directorial.While the film's trailer is expected to release on August 21, the makers unveiled the film's motion poster on director David Dhawan's birthday.The poster sees Varun in a double role of Prem and Raja, and by the looks of it, looks equally entertaining as the original Salman-starrer. The fact that they've kept the classic tune of the film intact further adds a recall value to the motion poster.The actor also took to Twitter to share the first poster and wrote, "On #Daviddhawan's 65th bday here is his 43rd film #Judwaa2. RAJA and PREM Double fun this Dussehra! @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies."Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for a Dussehra-release on September 29, 2017.