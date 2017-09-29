GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Judwaa 2 Movie Review LIVE: Varun's Comic Timing Will Remind You Of Salman

News18.com | September 29, 2017, 10:54 AM IST
It's time for all the 90s fan out there to relive the twin-magic, as Varun Dhawan is all set to bring back double-trouble with Judwaa 2. After 20 years, David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala have teamed up for the remake of much-loved 1997 comedy Judwa, starring Salman. Stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Ramba are Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, respectively. The film story is almost the same, just moved to the international locales of London. The journey of Prem and Raja are almost the same, including certain scenes from the original, for collective nostalgia.

Will the film be able to recreate the magic like the original? Will Varun prove to be the perfect fit for Salman Khan's Prem and Raja? Will the slapstick comedy appeal to an audience which has stayed away from masala potboilers this year? Sameeksha from News18 is inside the theater to find out.

Sep 29, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

But is this aspect enough for the movie to work? 

Sep 29, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

There is nothing new this story offers. This is just old wine served in a new bottle

Sep 29, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

As expected, Judwaa 2 has every element used in a David Dhawan film!

Sep 29, 2017 10:26 am (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

Get. Set. Ready for Judwaa 2. Expecting it to be high on fun. 

Sep 29, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: Varun Dhawan Starrer Expected to Mint Rs 50 Cr in Opening Weekend?

Salman Khan's recent online promotion for Judwaa 2 and speculations of his cameo too upped the anticipation from the movie while Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez are there to add the glamour quotient in the film.

Sep 29, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

While there's time for the review to begin, here's the recreated version of groovy "Tan Tana Tan".  The tapori song has been retouched, mixing today's beat with that of the original

Sep 29, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

From the trailer, the film looks like a complete masala potboiler, which might look outdated in the current scenario. However, Varun is known to be an audience-charmer and his comic timing has always managed to pull the audience to the theater. Will Judwaa 2 be the same? We'll find out. 

Sep 29, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Judwaa 2 brings the trio of Varun Dhawan, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Tapsee Pannu on celluloid for the first time. The refreshing cast has piqued the interest of the audience as everyone is eager to witness Varun Dhawan slipping into Salman Khan's role and Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu slipping into Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's roles respectively.

Sep 29, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

To cash in on the collective nostalgia, makers have made sure to give fans certain glimpses from the original. Including the music. Here's the trailer of Judwaa 2:

Sep 29, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

It's time to take a trip back to the 90s as David Dhawan is back with his double-trouble duo of Prem and Raha, in Judwaa 2. Starring Varun Dhawan in a double role, the film is a remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa which released in 1997. 

