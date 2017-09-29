Judwaa 2 Music Review: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Creates a Sonic Time Machine

Judwaa 2 is essentially the twin to its predecessor from 20 years ago, whether in script or music. Director David Dhawan himself calls it a reboot of the 1997 cult film starring Salman Khan twice over, rather than a remake. And that also means the return of Anu Malik (remember, “He’s the best, he’s the best, he’s the best”?). So lets’ go back in time, to reach today.The song title may have changed, and a guitar riff as well as an electronic beat has been added, but the album’s first song is the same old alliterative earworm that every nautanki, er Bollywood film buff, would gleefully sing out ad infinitum. Neha Kakkar and Dev Negi take over vocal details from Abhijeet and Poornima in the original and there’s the ‘1-2-3-4’ countdown so beloved of modern pop music to give it a contemporary edge, but the spirit is still very much the same. Expect #TanTanaTanTanTanTara to be trending on your social media in the next few hours.People ask their deities of choice for many different things. Not too many however, ask for relief from a surfeit of young women after them. This ode to Ganesha however, asks just that, and very catchy it is too.Dhol beats, a thumping bass line, and a classic Bollywood hit song composed and sung by the ever colorful Anu Malik. What could go wrong? Nothing, as the 2017 version of Oonchi Hai Building proves. The lift is still ‘bandh’ but that doesn’t stop the singers from hitting the high note.The Punjabi Hip Hop number that has become so ubiquitous to Hindi Films. Thanks, but we'll pass.