Judwaa 2: Suno Ganpati Bappa Is All About Varun Dhawan's Energetic Moves

The second song from the much-awaited film Judwaa 2 is here to gear you up for the Ganpati Visarjan. The electrifying song titled Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya features Varun Dhawan as Raja showcasing his desi swag and vibrant moves.The makers have released the celebratory song at the correct time when the Ganpati season is in full swing. Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and is penned by Danish Sabri. Amit Mishra has lent his voice. The peppy beats of the song force you to take to the streets and break into a jig.The video of the song depicts the relationship between Varun Dhawan's tapori character Raja and Ganpati Bappa. The song looks like the introductory song to Raja who is visibly troubled by the female attention.Varun Dhawan showcases his exceptional dance moves teamed with the quirky expressions in the song. The electrifying song pumps you up with energy making it an ideal Visarjan anthem.The first song from the film Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 evoked nostalgia with the reprised version of the evergreen chartbuster.Judwaa 2 will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha's shoes respectively.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.