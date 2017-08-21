Judwaa 2 Trailer: Varun Dhawan Is Twice As Entertaining

Amidst huge hype around the release of the trailer of the much-anticipated Judwaa 2, actor Varun Dhawan finally gave his fans a glimpse of his forthcoming film. The actor unveiled the second installment of the popular Salman Khan starrer Judwaa that hit the screens 20 years back in 1997 on Monday.The film has been directed by David Dhawan, and features son Varun in a double role opposite Jacquline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.If you’ve watched the original film Judwaa which featured Salman Khan as the protagonist, would agree that Varun tries really hard to be as entertaining as the star. While getting comedic timing right won’t be an issue for Varun, we still need to see if the film will be as successful as the prequel.