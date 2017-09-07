GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Judwaa 2: Varun-Jacqueline Kill It in the Behind The Scene Video of Oonchi Hai Building 2.0

The video showcases Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez panting as they are touted to have nailed a dance sequence for the Judwaa 2 song.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
Image: Twitter/Varun Dhawan
The teaser to the much-awaited song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has brought back many memories for the audience to relive, stirring the euphoria of 1997's Judwaa.

Now, the makers have released a behind the scenes videos of the song featuring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez as the duo film their act.

The video showcases Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez panting as they are touted to have nailed a dance sequence for the Judwaa 2 song. Both Varun and Jacqueline are known to be power packed performers and have earlier entertained the audience with their killer moves in Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12.

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share, "Behind the scenes of #OonchiHaiBuilding2.0. When you literally fall down after dancing. @jacquelinef143 is in shock saying omg 😲. The song is out tomorrow"

Credit: @Varun Dhawan

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 is recreated by Anu Malik from his original of the 1997's Salman Khan starrer Judwaa.

The song had gone ahead to become a rage amongst the audience then, with its quirky lyrics being edged in the audience memory even today.The film's trailer and the songs have generated immense anticipation amongst the audiences, cashing in on the nostalgia of the 90s.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.
