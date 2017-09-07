The track every Judwaa fan has been waiting for is out, and it keeps the collective nostalgia of the 90s entact. Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 is the second track from the remake, Judwaa 2, and again a reprise version of 1997 Salman Khan-starrer hit. Featuring Varun Dhawan in a double role, the song sees Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu romancing Raja and Prem respectively, just the way it was done in the original.The makers kept the bet safe and didn't touch the treatment and even the voice behind the classic tapori-hit. Anu Malik, who sang the 1997 version, has again lent his voice along with Neha Kakkar. Music has been given by Sandeep Shirodkar (feat: Anu Malik), while Dev Kohli has written the lyrics.Set in London, Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 is a dance number that will make you want to hit the dance floors.David Dhawan shares, "Oonchi hai building has in a way transcended time and has a huge universal appeal and I'm extremely humbled by the way it has been received. The new song has retained the energy and spirit, while the new cast has given it their all for this song as I feel they wanted to live up to the expectation of the original chartbuster. The choice again to retain this song is an ode to the spirit of Judwaa, we hope the people will accept this with all its youthfulness intact and probably 20 years from now this version does what the previous is still doing!"Packed with action, drama, and humour the comedy film with a fun plot has been an all time favorite amongst the family audience. There has been a huge anticipation to witness the revamped version of the film.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is being presented by Fox Star Studios. Judwaa 2 releases on Dussehra, Sept 2