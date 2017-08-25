The most awaited song from Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 is finally here! Chalti Hai Kya, the first song from the remake of the 90s hit David Dhawan comedy, has released and it takes you back to the original, peppy track.The 90s evergreen chartbuster has been rehashed by Sandeep Shirodkar feat. Anu Malik. The 'dhinchak song' is penned by Dev Kohli and crooned by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. However, the song lacks the tapori-pana of the original which acts as a negative factor and the chemistry between Jacqueline and Varun is nowhere near that of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the original.The video features Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem romancing Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.While Raja aka Varun Dhawan is seen dancing to the funky beats with Jacqueline Fernandez on the dance floor, Prem aka Varun Dhawan is locked in the jail overlooked by Taapsee Pannu. As Raja is dancing to the joyful track, Prem is directed by his reflexes.Judwaa 2 promises to take the audience back to relive the memories with the contemporary twist, this has got the fans immensely excited.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.