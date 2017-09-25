GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Salman Khan's Cameo Scene to Dandia Nights: How Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandes Have Been Promoting Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2 is slated for release on September 29

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2017, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan's Cameo Scene to Dandia Nights: How Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandes Have Been Promoting Judwaa 2
Image: Varun Dhawan's Twitter Account
Promotions are in full swing for Judwaa 2 with actor Varun Dhawan keeping the buzz alive on social media. The Judwaa 2 star is keeping the fans posted by sharing frequent snippets from his film's promotional tours in various cities across India. Varun and Tapsee Pannu had a gala Navratri night in Ahmedabad recently. The Judwaa 2 stars then enthralled the Ahmedabad crowd with songs like Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 amongst many others.

While Varun looked suave in an all-black Indo-western, co-star Taapsee accompanied him in a shimmering lehenga-choli with dandiya sticks in her hands.

Varun retweeted this post from his fanclub.




Another tweet posted by Varun was captioned, “Navratri nights #Ahmedabad #judwaa2 ka saath”







A night before that, the Judwaa 2 star cast perfomed with Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak in Mumbai where the trio cheered a 20000 strong crowd.








A day before, Varun upped the Judwaa 2 game by sharing a promo video with the original Judwaa 2x Salman Khan with 2x Varun Dhawan from the film.




Judwaa 2 is slated for release on September 29 and only time will tell if the promo video is a sequence from the movie itself with Salman’s cameo or has been shot strictly for promotions only.

Judwaa and Judwaa 2 have been directed by David Dhawan. While Varun is stepping into Salman's shoes, Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu will reprise Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s roles.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Kamal Haasan Speaks About his Political Leanings

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES