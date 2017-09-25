📸 Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu is Ready to Promote #Judwaa2 in Ahmedabad. ;) ❤ #Judwaa2InAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/5vFDsYHYZz — Varun Kingdom (@Varun_Kingdom) September 24, 2017

Promotions are in full swing for Judwaa 2 with actor Varun Dhawan keeping the buzz alive on social media. The Judwaa 2 star is keeping the fans posted by sharing frequent snippets from his film's promotional tours in various cities across India. Varun and Tapsee Pannu had a gala Navratri night in Ahmedabad recently. The Judwaa 2 stars then enthralled the Ahmedabad crowd with songs like Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 amongst many others.While Varun looked suave in an all-black Indo-western, co-star Taapsee accompanied him in a shimmering lehenga-choli with dandiya sticks in her hands.Varun retweeted this post from his fanclub.Another tweet posted by Varun was captioned, “Navratri nights #Ahmedabad #judwaa2 ka saath”A night before that, the Judwaa 2 star cast perfomed with Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak in Mumbai where the trio cheered a 20000 strong crowd.A day before, Varun upped the Judwaa 2 game by sharing a promo video with the original Judwaa 2x Salman Khan with 2x Varun Dhawan from the film.Judwaa 2 is slated for release on September 29 and only time will tell if the promo video is a sequence from the movie itself with Salman’s cameo or has been shot strictly for promotions only.Judwaa and Judwaa 2 have been directed by David Dhawan. While Varun is stepping into Salman's shoes, Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu will reprise Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s roles.