Salman Khan's Cameo Scene to Dandia Nights: How Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandes Have Been Promoting Judwaa 2
Judwaa 2 is slated for release on September 29
Image: Varun Dhawan's Twitter Account
Promotions are in full swing for Judwaa 2 with actor Varun Dhawan keeping the buzz alive on social media. The Judwaa 2 star is keeping the fans posted by sharing frequent snippets from his film's promotional tours in various cities across India. Varun and Tapsee Pannu had a gala Navratri night in Ahmedabad recently. The Judwaa 2 stars then enthralled the Ahmedabad crowd with songs like Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 amongst many others.
While Varun looked suave in an all-black Indo-western, co-star Taapsee accompanied him in a shimmering lehenga-choli with dandiya sticks in her hands.
Varun retweeted this post from his fanclub.
Another tweet posted by Varun was captioned, “Navratri nights #Ahmedabad #judwaa2 ka saath”
A night before that, the Judwaa 2 star cast perfomed with Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak in Mumbai where the trio cheered a 20000 strong crowd.
A day before, Varun upped the Judwaa 2 game by sharing a promo video with the original Judwaa 2x Salman Khan with 2x Varun Dhawan from the film.
Judwaa 2 is slated for release on September 29 and only time will tell if the promo video is a sequence from the movie itself with Salman’s cameo or has been shot strictly for promotions only.
Judwaa and Judwaa 2 have been directed by David Dhawan. While Varun is stepping into Salman's shoes, Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu will reprise Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s roles.
While Varun looked suave in an all-black Indo-western, co-star Taapsee accompanied him in a shimmering lehenga-choli with dandiya sticks in her hands.
Varun retweeted this post from his fanclub.
📸 Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu is Ready to Promote #Judwaa2 in Ahmedabad. ;) ❤ #Judwaa2InAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/5vFDsYHYZz— Varun Kingdom (@Varun_Kingdom) September 24, 2017
Another tweet posted by Varun was captioned, “Navratri nights #Ahmedabad #judwaa2 ka saath”
Navratri nights #Ahmedabad #judwaa2 ka saath pic.twitter.com/p87Q1Toz2F— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 24, 2017
@Varun_dvn @taapsee thank you for coming to #mirchirockndhol in #ahmedabad. Wishing the best for the film #judwaa2 #judwaa2inahmedabad pic.twitter.com/2gvgE0l15v— Mirchi RJ Dhvanit (@RjDhvanit) September 24, 2017
A night before that, the Judwaa 2 star cast perfomed with Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak in Mumbai where the trio cheered a 20000 strong crowd.
#Navratri2017 in Mumbai #Judwaa2 #oonchihaibuilding2 pic.twitter.com/zkGYUyIfnP— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 23, 2017
[PICS] Judwaa2 Trio with Falguni Pathak at dandiya night. #Judwaa2In4Days pic.twitter.com/EH4Cf526JQ— Varun Kingdom (@Varun_Kingdom) September 25, 2017
A day before, Varun upped the Judwaa 2 game by sharing a promo video with the original Judwaa 2x Salman Khan with 2x Varun Dhawan from the film.
Original judwaa meets #judwaa2 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/2cdVcAN3tF— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 22, 2017
Judwaa 2 is slated for release on September 29 and only time will tell if the promo video is a sequence from the movie itself with Salman’s cameo or has been shot strictly for promotions only.
Judwaa and Judwaa 2 have been directed by David Dhawan. While Varun is stepping into Salman's shoes, Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu will reprise Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s roles.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pandya & Pathan: The Tale of Two All-rounders
- Ola Outstation Review: Perfect Ride For Last Minute Weekend Plans
- Ranveer Singh to Play Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's Next On 1983 World Cup
- Did India Make Fun of Aussie Batting Collapse in Third ODI?
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival