Juhi Chawla's Next Film An Emotional, Sweet Family Entertainer

Actress Juhi Chawla, last seen on the screen in Chalk n Duster, says her next movie is an emotional and sweet family entertainer."I will start shooting for a film in December. It's a very interesting and beautiful script. I can't divulge much details about it as of now because the production house of that film will make official announcement about it. But it's going to be a lovely film and I can guarantee this to my audience," Juhi told the media here."This film has emotions and sweetness. It's a family entertainer, yet it's such a different subject. The film has a really good star cast as well, but people have to wait for an official announcement of the film from producers," she added.The actress spoke on the sidelines of an event for the 'Citizens For Tomorrow' initiative here on Tuesday."It's not an NGO, but it's a movement. We have volunteer groups who have keen interest in protecting our environment and they want to do something better for the society. We do things like beach cleaning or providing information to media about various issues"Juhi also spoke about excess use of technology by people in today's world."I try to generate awareness among people about these causes. I feel people should have self control while using anything -- be it technology or goods which are dangerous for our environment."Apart from Chalk n Duster, which released last year, Juhi also played a part in the web series The Test Case.