Shocking! Juhi Parmar And Sachin Shroff File For Divorce After Eight Years Of Marriage
The couple had met on the sets of the pilot episode of a show that did not see the dawn.
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sachinshroff1
Kumkum actor Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff have reportedly filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, according to a report in IE. The two, who tied the knot on February 15, 2009, and have a four-year-old daughter- Samaira, have been living separately for over a year now.
As per the report, Juhi and Sachin have filed the divorce in Bandra family court. The differences between the two are believed to be irreconcilable.
“After being together for so long, it was a difficult decision for them but their differences have grown so much, that there seemed no chance of a reconciliation. It would have been futile carrying the baggage of a failed marriage for long and thus they decided to get separated. The couple’s four-year-old daughter Samaira has been staying with Juhi, and it is only justified that the custody will remain with her," a source was quoted as saying by IE.
The couple had met on the sets of the pilot episode of a show that did not see the dawn, however, the two met five months later and fell in love.
Juhi rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kumkum – Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan. The TV-star also won Bigg Boss Season 5 while Sachin Shroff has worked in some of the most popular shows like Balika Vadhu.
