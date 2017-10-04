Hollywood star Julia Roberts says in the beginning of her career she was singularly focused and making it big in movies was her only priority.In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Roberts says, "I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films."The 49-year-old actor says she changed after meeting her husband of 15 years, Danny Moder, and experiencing motherhood."It was meeting Danny... Finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me."When Roberts is not busy on the set of her film, the mother of three is fulfilling typical responsibilities for her 12-year-old twins, Hazel and Finn, and 10-year-old son, Henry."If I wasn't here today, I'd be in the carpool lane ferrying my kids to school," she says.