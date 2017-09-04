Julie 2 Should Get an ‘A’ Certificate Without Any Cuts, says Sanskaari Pahlaj Nihalani

Guess who's onboard to release DeepakShivdasani’s #Julie 2? None other but the custodian of Indian Culture in Indian Cinema @NihalaniPahlaj. pic.twitter.com/7AqSbYqb3r — Julie 2 (@Julie2Film) September 2, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani – the ousted-CBFC chief is returning to his business with the distribution of the 'Bold, Beautiful and Blessed' Julie 2 – an erotic-drama thriller that marks the Bollywood debut of its female lead - Raai Laxmi. Nihalani was continuously mired in controversies, ordering numerous cuts during certification of movies like Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha among many others.However, the man who preached "Indian culture and values" during his tenure at the CBFC, is making his comeback with a movie that would not have been cleared without cuts if he had still been the censor board chief.As per the producers, Julie 2 uncovers the shady secrets of the film industry, and the underworld and politics that are involved therein. When asked about Julie 2 by a popular daily, Nihalani was quoted as saying, "My family loved Julie 2, it’s a bold thriller about how talented people come into the industry and then are forced to compromise. It’s a good expose with a message for aspiring actors who come from across the county and don’t get the right people or platform." Nihalani further added, "Julie 2 should be given an ‘A’ certificate without any cuts. There is no vulgarity, obscenity or even a language problem."The makers of the film are taking full advantage of the publicity Nihalani brings to this sensational movie, given that his reaction is in stark contrast to the ideology he followed during his tenure as CBFC chief.Raai Laxmi’s Julie 2 is a sequel to Neha Dhupia’s 2004 release Julie. The official trailer of the movie is expected today at 1PM and the movie is slated for an October 6, 2017 release. The movie’s star cast includes Rati Agnihotri, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamant in pivotal roles.The movie’s teaser was uploaded on Youtube last week and has so far garnered over five million views with its bold content.