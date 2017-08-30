Julie 2 Teaser: Raai Laxmi Goes Bold For The Erotic Thriller

Raai Laxmi, who is a well-known name down South, is all set to make her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Julie 2. The makers decided to unveil the teaser trailer of the film on Wednesday morning and the actress, who was last seen in a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Akira, is at her boldest best in the recently released teaser.The erotic thriller, which sees Raai playing one of her boldest characters so far, is a sequel to the 2004-releasedJulie that starred Neha Dhupia in the lead role along with Sanjay Kapoor, Yash Tonk and Priyanshu Chatterjee.The 50-second-long teaser introduces the viewers to the "bold, beautiful and blessed" Julie. Even though it doesn't reveal much about the plot, it's steamy enough to let the viewers know what's in store for them.The film stars Rati Agnihotri, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamant alongside the actress.Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, the film aims to expose the dark secrets of politics and underworld.