X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Just Jumped at the Chance to Work With Rajkumar Hirani: Sonam Kapoor
(Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor says she jumped at a chance to work with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.
The Neerja actress will reportedly essay the role of one of Sanjay's love interests in the upcoming biopic.
Asked if she could share something about her role, Sonam said, "Unfortunately, I can't. But I am huge Raju Hirani fan. I have seen every film of his. I just jumped at that chance. I was like 'I don't care, tell me what I have to do... If you want me to walk across the frame, I'll do that'."
The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.
The film is scheduled to release in December.
First Published: May 12, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Chance For Pune To Seal Play-offs Berth Against Daredevils
- Justin Bieber Snapped At Mumbai Airport Right After His Maiden India Concert
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Officially Divorced
- IPL 2017: MI vs KXIP - Turning Point - Mohit Sharma's Last Over