X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Just Jumped at the Chance to Work With Rajkumar Hirani: Sonam Kapoor

IANS

Updated: May 12, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Just Jumped at the Chance to Work With Rajkumar Hirani: Sonam Kapoor
(Image: Yogen Shah)

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor says she jumped at a chance to work with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.

The Neerja actress will reportedly essay the role of one of Sanjay's love interests in the upcoming biopic.

Asked if she could share something about her role, Sonam said, "Unfortunately, I can't. But I am huge Raju Hirani fan. I have seen every film of his. I just jumped at that chance. I was like 'I don't care, tell me what I have to do... If you want me to walk across the frame, I'll do that'."

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

The film is scheduled to release in December.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.