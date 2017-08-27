GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Justice League Dark to be Rewritten by Jon Spaihts

Daniel Espinosa and Gerard Johnstone were said to be the front runners to direct after the film lost its director Doug Liman.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2017, 9:31 AM IST
A still from Justice League Dark: Animated series.


Los Angeles: The film Justice League Dark is reportedly being re-written by Jon Spaihts, who is also the co-writer of "Doctor Strange".

The film is being re-written due to the recent presentations by directors underwhelmed executives, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Daniel Espinosa and Gerard Johnstone were said to be the front runners to direct after the film lost its director Doug Liman.

It director Andy Muschietti was also reportedly in the running to replace Liman. Liman shared that he departed the project due to scheduling conflicts, as he's currently busy making "Chaos Walking" and has to soon start working on "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel.

Guillermo del Toro was set to direct Justice League Dark, which was initially called "Dark Universe", since the project's announcement back in November 2012. But Warner Bros backed out due to a not-so-good box office performance of Pacific Rim.
