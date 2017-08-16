Justice League: Fans Set to Watch A Traditional Batman

Although Ben Affleck’s continuity as Batman is dicey in the future, his upcoming movie Justice League – a DC Extended Universe film, will show him in the light of the customary Batman. After Ben Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck sent the rumor mills churning that Ben won’t play Batman in Matt Reeves movie, recently Ben stated the Batman that fans will see in Justice League will be more traditional as seen in the Batman comics.Affleck’s character in Zack Snyder’s last - Batman Vs Superman Dawn of Justice was widely criticized by comic purists for using his force against adversaries. Ben stated that the Dark Knight that fans will see in the Justice League is mellowed down from the livid Bruce Wayne of Batman Vs Superman. The caped crusader will be the same old heroic Super Hero of the Gotham City!The Justice League is slated for a November 17 2017 release this year. The movie is directed by Zack Snyder and is based on Justice League by Gardner Fox. The movie stars Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne aka Batman – the protector of the Gotham City along with Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka Flash, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone aka Cyborg, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.The movie picks up from Batman Vs Superman with Bruce Wayne’s (Batman) faith restored in humanity following Superman’s sacrifice. Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince form a team of metahumans to face the cataclysmic threat of Steppenwolf and his territorial army of Parademons who threaten to devastate Planet Earth while on their hunt for three Mother Boxes – the sentient supercomputers of the Gods of New Genesis.