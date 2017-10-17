Caught exception: read error on connection Justice League To Release In India on November 17 - News18
Justice League To Release In India on November 17

The film is set for release in 3D, 2D and IMAX by Warner Bros Pictures

IANS

Updated:October 17, 2017, 4:45 PM IST
A still from Justice League.
Mumbai: Big screen epic action-adventure Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder and starring DC Super Heroes - Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash - is set to release in India on November 17.

After fighting side-by-side across decades of comics, these iconic characters come together to save the world in their first-ever big-screen team-up.

The film is set for release in 3D, 2D and IMAX by Warner Bros Pictures, read a statement.

Gadot said: "I just hope that audiences will enjoy the movie and also hope they enjoy the dynamic of the League working together. It's just a wonderful group of actors and they all bring their own unique qualities to their characters. So, I hope the audience feels like they're part of the team and will come along for the ride."
