Justin Bieber Arrives In India, Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Receives Him
The much-awaited Indian leg of Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour is finally happening. The international pop sensation arrived here for his maiden concert in India.
The 23-year-old singer, who was wearing a pink hoodie, landed at the Kalina airport at around 1:30 am on a chartered flight along with his crew.
He rushed out of the airport and sat straight in a car waiting to take him to his hotel in Lower Parel. Bieber was accompanied by Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera.
Bieber is all set to perform in Mumbai today where his fans - popularly known as beliebers - are expected to be present in large numbers. The show will be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
According to reports, over 500 security personnel and 25 officers have been deployed to ensure proper security during the concert. While the event will be hosted by Elarica Johnson, DJ Sartek and DJ Zaeden will open the gig.
