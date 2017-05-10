Justin Bieber Enthrals Indian Beliebers; Sridevi, Alia In Attendance

It's a day no Indian 'Belieber' would want to miss! For, the pop sensation Justin Bieber brings his 'Purpose World Tour' to India with a much-anticipated performance in Mumbai today. Fans have been waiting to watch the 22-year-old Grammy-winning singer perform live at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Justin Bieber has started his performance and have played tracks like Where are you now, The Feeling and Mark my words amidst huge cheer.

It is interesting to see how Bollywood stars also took time out of their hectic schedules to be part of the concert.

A visibly excited Malaika Arora Khan was seen at the venue.

Arjun Rampal was quick to share photos with his daughters while reaching the venue.

Making memories. #mahikaa #myra #arjun this car just got crazy. #anythingformygirls A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on May 10, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Dia Mirza's tweet was enough to gauge her excitement for the much-awaited concert.

Sophie Chowdhury took to Twitter to share her elation and excitement.

Was meant to be on a flight to Sydney. But have a new "Purpose" & so does someone else 🐶😜 #JustinBieberIndia @justinbieber #PurposeTourIndia pic.twitter.com/EdNkUbFzQi — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 10, 2017

Kiku Sharda also tweeted about Justin Bieber concert en-route to the venue.

Alia Bhatt was also seen at the venue. Actress Sridevi attended the concert with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

Justin Bieber's maiden concert in India has been attended by over 45,000 fans.

The 23-year-old singer, who was wearing a pink hoodie, landed at the Kalina airport at around 1:30 am on a chartered flight along with his crew.



Justin Bieber enthralled the audience.

(5) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted arriving at the airport in Mumbai, India last night. (May 9) pic.twitter.com/lOBW8eR3Cw — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 10, 2017

For those who came in late, Bieber is on a tour to support his fourth studio album Purpose. Tickets for the Mumbai concert have been up on sale since February 22. From Rs 4,000 to 70, 000, Indian ‘Beliebers’ have shelled out money to ensure they get to attend his first concert in India.

Bieber was also spotted while travelling in car on Mumbai roads.

(4) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in India today. (May 10) pic.twitter.com/97FJ7fva9k — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 10, 2017

The Canadian singer's songs including hits like Baby, Purpose, Encore: Sorry, Where Are U Now, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean? have helped him earn a huge fan base in India.

Check out the red carpet & signage at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, India for Justin Bieber and his #PurposeTour for tonight's show! Epic! pic.twitter.com/QPFmtaDSAP — JBCrewTour (@JBCrewTour) May 10, 2017

The gate to the concert opened at 4 pm while the entry kicked off in the afternoon.

While Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek performed the opening act, Justin Bieber's concert began around 8 pm.

Photo of wristbands for tonight's #PurposeTour show with Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, India. (May 10) pic.twitter.com/80a9asw2Dp — JBCrewTour (@JBCrewTour) May 10, 2017

The singer performed along with a group of approximately 25 dancers.

A special JB Pit was also set up to ensure 350 of his special fans got the opportunity to watch him closely.

In addition to India, the Asian component of his current tour also includes Tel Aviv and Dubai.

To ensure the crow is managed properly, cops have been deployed at various entry-exit gates and the event venue.

Plainclothes police would be on watch, a special police control room would be functional and a CCTV surveillance system with a command centre would monitor the event inside the stadium.