Justin Bieber India Concert: Celebrities in Attendance With Their Kids

PTI

Updated: May 11, 2017, 11:01 AM IST
Justin Bieber India Concert: Celebrities in Attendance With Their Kids
Image: Yogen Shah

Mumbai:Celebs such as Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Raveena Tandon and Arjun Rampal were spotted at Justin Bieber's concert with their children.

"We have come here with kids. They are huge fan of his music. I am a fan of his music. I must say at a young age he has achieved a lot... It's commendable," Malaika told reporters here.

"I got introduced to his music through my son. I am here to enjoy," Arbaaz added. Sonali Bendre credited his son for bringing her to the concert.

"My son is a fan of Justin so I am here for him. In the two hour drive I heard some of his songs, they are nice and I enjoyed it. I am looking forward to his performance," Sonali said.

Beibered out!!! #concert #growinguptoofast #momduties #purposetour

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayan Mukherji, Remo D'Souza, Rohit Roy, Anu Malik and Armaan Malik were also in attendance.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 10:41 AM IST
