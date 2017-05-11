Justin Bieber India Concert: Few Best Moments From His Enthralling Performance

Pop sensation Justin Bieber ruled the hearts of his audience during his maiden tour to India. The 23-year old singer performed in front of a full stadium at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. As part of his ongoing Purpose tour, the pop star decided to bring his convoy to India for the first time and the news itself sent Indian Beliebers into a frenzy. Youngsters from all over the country ensemble on the grounds of DY Patil Stadium to witness their favourite singer's live performance.

You are an inspiration @justinbieber . Thank you for coming here. 🙏 #justinbieberindia #purposetourindia #purposetour A post shared by Sumedh V Mudgalkar (@beatking_sumedh) on May 10, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Bieber started his performance with his popular tracks like Where are you now, The Feeling and Mark my words amidst huge cheer. He greeted the crowd saying, "What a beautiful night for me as I am here in this beautiful country for the first time and you people are fav (favourite),"

The singer also surprised his fans by singing the song that made him a popular face. Yes! the 23-year old popstar took his fans back to his 12-year old self, by singing his first massively popular single Baby.

Baby.... #purosetourindia #justinbieberindia #mumbaiconcert #PurposeTour A post shared by India loves Justin Bieber (@indialovesjustin2017) on May 10, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

The singer also waved Indian National flag on-stage as a thank you to an amazing audience. He also promised to return and said that he's overwhelmed by the response of his fans.

May 10th video of @justinbieber performed on #purposetourindia he is so sweet Do watch this video guys #belieberindia #belieber #justinbeber #justinbieberindia A post shared by purpose tour mumbai (@updat.justin) on May 10, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

While Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek performed the opening act, Justin Bieber's concert began around 8 pm. Harry Potter actress Elarica Johnson hosted the night.

During the day, a string of videos available on social media gave a glimpse into how Bieber got a taste of his fandom on the streets while he was roaming around in a car. He also met a group of underprivileged children on a bus and shook hands with them, as well as stopped over at a Starbucks outlet ahead of his much-hyped performance.

Bieber plans to visit New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur along with his mother Patricia.