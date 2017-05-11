X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
2-min read

Justin Bieber India Concert: Inside Pics of Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Others 'Beliebing' Last Night

News18.com

Updated: May 11, 2017, 12:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

The much-awaited Indian leg of Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour sent fans into a tizzy last night. As the international pop sensation took over the stage with his blockbuster tracks including Mark My Words, Where Are You Now, Love Yourself, Sorry among others, the fans couldn't help but groove to his peppy tunes. Not just common public but quite a lot of Bollywood celebrities, too, had their share of fun. The likes of Sonali Bendre, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza and Rhea Chakraborty attended the concert with their family and friends.

And by the looks of it, Bieber got them all 'beliebing' last night. If you're already having a major FOMO, wait till you see these backstage pictures shared by the celebrities.

Alia Bhatt, who was spotted with her sister Shaheen, shared a 'typical' concert picture post the gig and wrote, "Bieber with bae-ber."

Bieber with bae-ber

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Sonali Bendre, who was in attendance with her family, also shared a similar picture of her kids having a ball of time.

Beibered out!!! #concert #growinguptoofast #momduties #purposetour

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh went along with her husband Aamir Ali and shared a snippet later.

#justinbieberconcert @savvvyyyyyyy @aamirali555 super fun with my people

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on

Popular stand-up comic Ashish Shakya shared a picture of Bieber on stage.

Justin Biebler with his number one hit, Is It Too Late Now To Say Nazi.

A post shared by Ashish Shakya (@ashish_shakya) on

While most of them had a gala time, Bollywood's most favourite couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover couldn't make it inside the DY Patil Stadium. Bipasha later shared a photograph of the two enjoying a fancy dinner. "So what we could not enjoy at the concert... still it's always fun with you my love. Thank you," she wrote.

So what we could not enjoy at the concert... still it's always fun with you my love. Thank you

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

She turned out to be a real sport as she mocked herself for not being able to make it. With a picture of her apparent look for the concert, she wrote, "All dressed up for nothing Ha ha ha!"

All dressed up for nothing Ha ha ha!

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Interestingly, no pictures of Bieber's after-party have surfaced on the internet yet. The 23-year-old singer is now expected to visit other cities including Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 11:57 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.