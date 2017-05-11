The much-awaited Indian leg of Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour sent fans into a tizzy last night. As the international pop sensation took over the stage with his blockbuster tracks including Mark My Words, Where Are You Now, Love Yourself, Sorry among others, the fans couldn't help but groove to his peppy tunes. Not just common public but quite a lot of Bollywood celebrities, too, had their share of fun. The likes of Sonali Bendre, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza and Rhea Chakraborty attended the concert with their family and friends.

And by the looks of it, Bieber got them all 'beliebing' last night. If you're already having a major FOMO, wait till you see these backstage pictures shared by the celebrities.

Alia Bhatt, who was spotted with her sister Shaheen, shared a 'typical' concert picture post the gig and wrote, "Bieber with bae-ber."

Bieber with bae-ber A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on May 10, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Sonali Bendre, who was in attendance with her family, also shared a similar picture of her kids having a ball of time.

Beibered out!!! #concert #growinguptoofast #momduties #purposetour A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on May 10, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh went along with her husband Aamir Ali and shared a snippet later.

#justinbieberconcert @savvvyyyyyyy @aamirali555 super fun with my people A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on May 10, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Popular stand-up comic Ashish Shakya shared a picture of Bieber on stage.

Justin Biebler with his number one hit, Is It Too Late Now To Say Nazi. A post shared by Ashish Shakya (@ashish_shakya) on May 10, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

While most of them had a gala time, Bollywood's most favourite couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover couldn't make it inside the DY Patil Stadium. Bipasha later shared a photograph of the two enjoying a fancy dinner. "So what we could not enjoy at the concert... still it's always fun with you my love. Thank you," she wrote.

So what we could not enjoy at the concert... still it's always fun with you my love. Thank you A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 10, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

She turned out to be a real sport as she mocked herself for not being able to make it. With a picture of her apparent look for the concert, she wrote, "All dressed up for nothing Ha ha ha!"

All dressed up for nothing Ha ha ha! A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 10, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Interestingly, no pictures of Bieber's after-party have surfaced on the internet yet. The 23-year-old singer is now expected to visit other cities including Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.