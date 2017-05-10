DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Justin Bieber India Tour: Hysteria Strikes Mumbai As Fans Go Gaga; Watch Videos
Image: Yogen Shah
The much-awaited Indian leg of Justin Bieber's Purpose tour is finally happening and it has got everyone excited. Not just common public but the likes of Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Sridevi, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal among others have joined the crows to hoot and dance to the popular tracks by the Canadian singer. Looks like Bieber has got them all 'beliebing'. Those of you who couldn't attend the concert, we get you some videos that are being shared on social media.
When a superstar takes the stage, the world lights up. #JioBeliebers #JustinBieberIndia @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/r8glCNIj80
— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) May 10, 2017
The international pop sensation kick-started the show with the tracks 'Mark My Words' , 'Where Are You Now', from his Purpose album. Bieber decided to play it cool as he entered the stage in a causal white tee and black shorts.
The fans, who've been waiting here for over 6 hours now, were treated to mind blowing fireworks before Bieber took to stage.
While Bieber said he's happy to be here, he quipped that the sun feels a little different here. The concert, currently happening at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, has more than 40,000 beliebers in attendance.
#JustinBieber strums #ColdWater for his #Beliebers at #PurposeTourIndia concert!#JustinBieberIndia #JustinBieberInIndia #Jinnions pic.twitter.com/ee8XsWoTT0
— Jinnions (@jinnions) May 10, 2017
I AM FEELING LIKE IM HERE WITH HIM #JustinBieberIndia #JustinBieber #PurposeTourIndia @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/ig3TwtfH5t
— JustZayn♥️ (@IanIshrat) May 10, 2017
#JustinBieber begins his performance in style, at the DY Patil stadium @justinbieber #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/Srrozmcnej
— Wasim Akhtar (@AskWasimAkhtar) May 10, 2017
