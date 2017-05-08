Justin Bieber India Tour: Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera to Monitor Security; See Pics

With just a day left for the much-awaited maiden India concert of Canadian megastar Justin Bieber, the most reliable aide of superstar Salman Khan, Shera has been asked to screen the security arrangements.

Yes, Shera has been asked to handle the security for the 'Purpose Tour' in India.

Salman confirmed the news in his recent interview to Hindustan Times. "The Khan family and I are very happy for Shera. There’s no need for any artist to be worried when Shera is around. He is very reliable and a complete no-nonsense person. A thorough professional, he is one of the finest in India and I swear by him," the actor was quoted as saying.

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has handled the security of several international stars including Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, etc.

“It is an honor to be associated with a name like Justin Bieber. I was specially called in after my profile was screened and vetted by the international agents. In the past, I have handled international artistes the likes of Micheal Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, Shaggy, Peter Andre, Diana King, Whitfield, UB40, Slash, Keanu Reeves, U2. I am very impressed with how fool-proof and detailed the security guidelines have been. This will be one of my most challenging assignments till date and I will ensure Justin Bieber has no complaints whatsoever,” Shera has been quoted as saying.

Shera was recently spotted at Kalina Airport.

Image: Yogen Shah