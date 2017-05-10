DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Justin Bieber's India Tour: Twitterati Reacts To 'Baby' Singer's Much-anticipated Concert in Mumbai
Image: Justin Bieber's official Instagram account
The wait is over! International pop icon Justin Bieber who is in Mumbai is set to have thousands of his fans – Indian ‘Beliebers’ - match steps and sing along as he performs live at DY Patil Stadium ground today. The Grammy Award winning Canadian singer landed via a chartered flight in Mumbai at 1:30 am today at Kalina airport for his maiden concert in India. The singer is on a tour for his album Purpose. Justin - who is staying at a hotel in Lower Parel - will take a tour of Mumbai in Rolls Royce vehicle.
While the concert opens at 4 pm, the entry to the venue has already begun. While several excited Beliebers have started gathering around the venue, we get you what Twitterati is sharing - from compliments to jokes - on the microblogging site.
Fans' excitement is clearly at its peak.
#JustinBieberIndia those who are going to listen to justinbieber today must be nominated for Bharat ratna!! Only legends can!!
— .- WIN IPHONE 7 PLUS (@giveawayfroozy) May 10, 2017
I'm not even there, but i'm so excited for ya'll! 😭❤️😍 #JustinBieberIndia
— Renee Lynn ❣️ (@BelieberofLV) May 10, 2017
#JustinBieberIndia I'm sooo Freakin Excited and hype rn even though I'm going to his concert Unfortunately! Still Welcome @justinbieber ILY💞
— Kirpa Manku (@kirpa_manku) May 10, 2017
He is the Biggest pop star in the world what he has earned for himself..is irreplaceable and incredible #JustinBieberIndia
— pals | Khilji (@RanveerPals) May 10, 2017
#JustinBieberIndia @justinbieber
Woahhhh.....just a couple of hours left!!!
BieberFeverOn!!!!
— Lakshita Sharma (@Lakshita_jazz) May 10, 2017
But there are those too who are taking digs at Beliebers.
You paid 70,000/-INR ... Are you serious !................ And you are debating about 0.50 paisa hike on petrol ... #JustinBieberIndia
— #Happy : ) (@neha_love_) May 10, 2017
RT If You're Not Going To Justin Bieber Concert Because Your Kidney Matters More Than Music.#JustinBieber #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/eCMhKvtwnm
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 10, 2017
My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/e5H5A17luT
— Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 10, 2017
#JustinBieberIndia
Let the Qtiyapa begin.
I am afraid how many stupid concert selfies will be uploaded everywhere by the "beliebers"
— Anshu |SmallTownGirl (@anshu_stg) May 10, 2017
Kids: JB 😎
Legends: JD 🍻
— Dileep Singh Parmar (@DileepParmar) May 10, 2017
Who spends 76K just to understand one word 'Baby'...!!#JustinBieberIndia
— Salman Khan Fan Club (@prasanb22) May 10, 2017
To attend justin bieber concert one has to pay 76k per head. #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/rlsOy0bYn3
— Faheem_ur_sexy (@FaheemShaikh619) May 10, 2017
