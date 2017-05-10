The wait is over! International pop icon Justin Bieber who is in Mumbai is set to have thousands of his fans – Indian ‘Beliebers’ - match steps and sing along as he performs live at DY Patil Stadium ground today. The Grammy Award winning Canadian singer landed via a chartered flight in Mumbai at 1:30 am today at Kalina airport for his maiden concert in India. The singer is on a tour for his album Purpose. Justin - who is staying at a hotel in Lower Parel - will take a tour of Mumbai in Rolls Royce vehicle.

While the concert opens at 4 pm, the entry to the venue has already begun. While several excited Beliebers have started gathering around the venue, we get you what Twitterati is sharing - from compliments to jokes - on the microblogging site.

Fans' excitement is clearly at its peak.

#JustinBieberIndia those who are going to listen to justinbieber today must be nominated for Bharat ratna!! Only legends can!! — .- WIN IPHONE 7 PLUS (@giveawayfroozy) May 10, 2017

I'm not even there, but i'm so excited for ya'll! 😭❤️😍 #JustinBieberIndia — Renee Lynn ❣️ (@BelieberofLV) May 10, 2017

#JustinBieberIndia I'm sooo Freakin Excited and hype rn even though I'm going to his concert Unfortunately! Still Welcome @justinbieber ILY💞 — Kirpa Manku (@kirpa_manku) May 10, 2017

He is the Biggest pop star in the world what he has earned for himself..is irreplaceable and incredible #JustinBieberIndia — pals | Khilji (@RanveerPals) May 10, 2017

But there are those too who are taking digs at Beliebers.

You paid 70,000/-INR ... Are you serious !................ And you are debating about 0.50 paisa hike on petrol ... #JustinBieberIndia — #Happy : ) (@neha_love_) May 10, 2017

RT If You're Not Going To Justin Bieber Concert Because Your Kidney Matters More Than Music.#JustinBieber #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/eCMhKvtwnm — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 10, 2017

My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/e5H5A17luT — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 10, 2017

#JustinBieberIndia

Let the Qtiyapa begin.

I am afraid how many stupid concert selfies will be uploaded everywhere by the "beliebers" — Anshu |SmallTownGirl (@anshu_stg) May 10, 2017

Kids: JB 😎 Legends: JD 🍻 #JustinBieberIndia — Dileep Singh Parmar (@DileepParmar) May 10, 2017

Who spends 76K just to understand one word 'Baby'...!!#JustinBieberIndia — Salman Khan Fan Club (@prasanb22) May 10, 2017