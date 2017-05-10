X

Justin Bieber's India Tour: Twitterati Reacts To 'Baby' Singer's Much-anticipated Concert in Mumbai

News18.com

Updated: May 10, 2017, 3:42 PM IST
Justin Bieber's India Tour: Twitterati Reacts To 'Baby' Singer's Much-anticipated Concert in Mumbai
Image: Justin Bieber's official Instagram account

The wait is over! International pop icon Justin Bieber who is in Mumbai is set to have thousands of his fans – Indian ‘Beliebers’ - match steps and sing along as he performs live at DY Patil Stadium ground today. The Grammy Award winning Canadian singer landed via a chartered flight in Mumbai at 1:30 am today at Kalina airport for his maiden concert in India. The singer is on a tour for his album Purpose. Justin - who is staying at a hotel in Lower Parel - will take a tour of Mumbai in Rolls Royce vehicle.

While the concert opens at 4 pm, the entry to the venue has already begun. While several excited Beliebers have started gathering around the venue, we get you what Twitterati is sharing - from compliments to jokes - on the microblogging site.

Fans' excitement is clearly at its peak.

But there are those too who are taking digs at Beliebers.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 3:09 PM IST
