Justin Bieber's Nude Photos Shared on Selena Gomez's Hacked Instagram Account

Bieber and Gomez have had an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2014.

Updated:August 29, 2017, 11:37 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Social media accounts being hacked can happen to the best of us. Even the most popular celebrities can fall prey. If you have been following reports, you’d find that hackers are busy targeting actors, singers and celebrities. Selena Gomez has become the latest celebrity to be hacked on Instagram.

If the recent reports are anything to go by, her Instagram was hacked and several nude photos of her former boyfriend Justin Bieber were shared on the account on August 28.

Gomez’s Instagram account was quickly deactivated and the photos were removed immediately.

The Hands to Myself singer, who is followed by over 125 million followers on Instagram, was successful in re-securing her account.

The Bieber images were reportedly the ones which were earlier published after his Bora Bora vacation a couple of years back (2015). For the unversed, Bieber was clicked by photographers as he walked around naked outside a hut in Bora Bora while holidaying with model Jayde Pierce.

Bieber and Gomez have had an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2014.
