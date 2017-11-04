GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Justin Bieber's Pastor Encourages Selena Gomez Reconciliation

Gomez and Bieber, who dated each other on and off between 2011 and 2014, have fuelled speculation they are back in a romantic relationship after getting close on numerous occasions in last few weeks.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Image: AP
Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber's pastor Carl Lentz is said to have been "encouraging" his reconciliation with former girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

Gomez and Bieber, who dated each other on and off between 2011 and 2014, have fuelled speculation they are back in a romantic relationship after getting close on numerous occasions in last few weeks.

"He has been going to church every week and spends all his time with his pastor Carl Lentz. Carl has been encouraging 'reconciliation' between the two to heal their friendship at least," a source told thesun.co.uk.

"Justin basically has been asking her for her forgiveness this whole time," the source added.

