It isn’t just music that Justin Bieber’s millions of fans love him for. The unique style that he has created for himself by wearing Balmain jackets and impressive stylish prints has also helped him become a style icon. And the best thing is that each of his style statements – including ripped jeans, hoodies, over-sized T-shirts and sweatshirts – has been picked by all his fans. While Bieber continues to teach everyone that swagger is all that one needs to rock any look, his new look has surfaced online.

Ever since the singer landed in Mumbai on May 10 for his maiden concert in Mumbai, the Indian ‘Beliebers’ have been busy posting special messages on social media. In an interesting tweet that has been put up by JustinBieberCrew.com, Bieber can be seen sporting a traditional Maratha look.

Indian Justin Bieber #PurposeWorldTour 2017 in Mumbai. There are no words... pic.twitter.com/ADMqJJYAAy — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 11, 2017

In the photo which is going viral, he has been wondrously transformed into a Marathi royal.

Yes, a poster that seems to have been created by one of die-hard fans features the 23-year-old pop sensation wearing the traditional Marathi head pheta. His moustache jewellery and the crescent moon-styled tika can't be missed either.

Grammy Award winning Canadian singer is in India as a part of his Purpose World Tour.