Justin Bieber Set To Perform In Mumbai; Soak In The Bieber Mania With His Purpose Album

If you belong to the Beliebers' tribe, you'd understand when we say that it's hard to sit and wonder about anything else when Justin Bieber is somewhere in your country probably prepping up for the Indian leg of his Purpose World Tour.

After rocking Dubai with his live performance, the Canadian singer is all set to enthrall the audience live at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai today. Bieber arrived here in India on Tuesday night around 1:30 am at the Kalina airport, Mumbai. While many fans had been waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite singer, the international pop sensation was received by Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera among others.

Bieber has made this entire generation groove to his beats ever since his first track got popular and that's probably the reason why tickets were sold out at the speed of light.

While some of you may be lucky to have got the passes for the gig, others, like us, might be wondering what to do to curb the major FOMO. But don't worry, we've got you all covered. The singer is expected to sing some of the tracks from his latest album Purpose including What do you mean, Sorry, Where Are You Now, Mark My Words, Love Yourself, Life Is Worth Living and Company and here's where you can get your hands on all the songs.

And just in case, the above playlist doesn't soothe your craving soul, you can always revisit some of Bieber's best performances from the past including the one with James Bay at BRIT Awards 2016.

And the ones at Ellen DeGeneres show..

It's not just the common public who's going gaga over Biber's maiden visit to India but even the celebrities can't control their excitement. According to reports, Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez will turn his guide and host a backstage party during the concert. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been invited for the same.