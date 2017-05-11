Justin Bieber Snapped At Mumbai Airport Right After His Maiden India Concert

Justin Bieber's Indian leg of the Purpose World Tour had got his fans excited and elated ever since the announcement was made. The fans, popularly known as 'Beliebers', gathered in large numbers to attend the 23-year-old singer's gig at DY Patil Stadium last night. The singer made them groove to his popular tracks including Where Are You Now, Baby, Sorry, Mark My Words among others. He won hearts with his on-stage antics and had the girls swooning over him, courtesy his mesmerising voice.

Not just the common public, but the likes of Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Sridevi, Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza also turned up to soak in the Bieber fever.

While a lot was expected from Bieber's Mumbai visit, the international pop sensation didn't become a party to it and headed straight to the airport post his gig. Bieber was snapped right outside the Kalina airport last night after he enthralled the audience at the concert.

Image: Yogen Shah

In fact, the singer seemed to be in such a hurry that he was snapped changing his t-shirts on the way itself.

According to reports, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had to host a backstage party for the singer and her few selected friends from the industry. But no photographs, from either the backstage party or the after-party have emerged on any social media platform yet. Back in November, when Coldplay came to India for its maiden concert during the Global Citizen Festival India, the band members attended a star-studded after party held at Shah Rukh Khan's residence.