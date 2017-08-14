Justin Bieber Turned Down by Girl on Social Media
Justin Bieber tried to get the girl's name by sending direct messages to the Instagram page of the gym where she worked.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Pop star Justin Bieber got rejected by a girl he was pursuing on social media.
The 23-year-old pursued a girl on Instagram after seeing a video of her shaking her hips in workout attire. However, she posted a photograph with her boyfriend, turning down Bieber, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Bieber tried to get the girl's name by sending direct messages to the Instagram page of the gym where she worked.
"Who is that girl? In ur latest post?" Bieber wrote to the gym that posted her video.
The girl named Jessica Gober posted a screen shot of the direct message on her Twitter.
"Did this actually just happen... lmao. Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahaha WTF," she captioned the image.
Later, she posted an image with her beau and captioned: "I've got everything I need right here."
The 23-year-old pursued a girl on Instagram after seeing a video of her shaking her hips in workout attire. However, she posted a photograph with her boyfriend, turning down Bieber, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Bieber tried to get the girl's name by sending direct messages to the Instagram page of the gym where she worked.
"Who is that girl? In ur latest post?" Bieber wrote to the gym that posted her video.
The girl named Jessica Gober posted a screen shot of the direct message on her Twitter.
Did this actually just happen... lmao— Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017
Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP
"Did this actually just happen... lmao. Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahaha WTF," she captioned the image.
Later, she posted an image with her beau and captioned: "I've got everything I need right here."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashwin Most Successful Visiting Bowler In Tests in Sri Lanka
- Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist
- Toilet-Ek Prem Katha Weekend BO Collection Crosses Over Rs 45 Cr
- Bench Strength and Depth in Squad Make Kohli's India a Top Team
- GoT Season 7, Ep 5: Of Meetings, Reunions, Dialogues & What They Mean