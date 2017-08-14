Justin Bieber Turned Down by Girl on Social Media

Did this actually just happen... lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

Pop star Justin Bieber got rejected by a girl he was pursuing on social media.The 23-year-old pursued a girl on Instagram after seeing a video of her shaking her hips in workout attire. However, she posted a photograph with her boyfriend, turning down Bieber, reports aceshowbiz.com.Bieber tried to get the girl's name by sending direct messages to the Instagram page of the gym where she worked."Who is that girl? In ur latest post?" Bieber wrote to the gym that posted her video.The girl named Jessica Gober posted a screen shot of the direct message on her Twitter."Did this actually just happen... lmao. Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahaha WTF," she captioned the image.Later, she posted an image with her beau and captioned: "I've got everything I need right here."