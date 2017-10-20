GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Justin Bieber Wants To Babysit This Reality TV Personality's Child

Justin Bieber, who has two young siblings, Jaxon, 7 and Jazmyn, 9, is thrilled with the news of Jenner's pregnancy.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2017, 12:38 PM IST
Image Courtesy: AP
Los Angeles Singer Justin Bieber would reportedly love to babysit for reality TV personality Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Bieber, who has two young siblings, Jaxon, 7 and Jazmyn, 9, is thrilled with the news of Jenner's pregnancy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He told Kylie he'd love to babysit!" a source told Life & Style magazine.

Bieber's friends, manager Scooter Braun and Pastor Carl Lentz, both have young children, and "he adores spending time with them," the source added.
