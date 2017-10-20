Justin Bieber Wants To Babysit This Reality TV Personality's Child
Justin Bieber, who has two young siblings, Jaxon, 7 and Jazmyn, 9, is thrilled with the news of Jenner's pregnancy.
Los Angeles Singer Justin Bieber would reportedly love to babysit for reality TV personality Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.
Bieber, who has two young siblings, Jaxon, 7 and Jazmyn, 9, is thrilled with the news of Jenner's pregnancy, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"He told Kylie he'd love to babysit!" a source told Life & Style magazine.
Bieber's friends, manager Scooter Braun and Pastor Carl Lentz, both have young children, and "he adores spending time with them," the source added.
