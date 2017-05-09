Justin Bieber is one of the most loved and followed pop stars of this generation. The Canadian singer is known for his talent as well as for his fan following. One of the earliest digital stars, he grew up in the limelight and had his own cult called the Beliebers - from the age of 13. Justin is also controversies' favourite child and has been reprimanded by the law and media for his reckless behavior in the past.

The singer is popular for his emotional outburst in front of the camera and/or during live performances. Much like other performers who lose control, courtesy the paparazzi/intruders, Justin too has been involved in a series of such incidents. From cursing on a live radio show to puking on stage, the follies done by Justin are endless. Blame it on his early stardom or the pressure of being an icon at an early age, Justin is known for his temper.

As the Purpose singer prepares to perform in India for the first time, let’s take a look at some of the most discussed and infamous incidents involving him:

During one of his concerts, the singer got angry at his fans for screaming during the performance and walked off the stage. Justin later came on the stage and explained his walk-off by stating that he loves the attention fans give him, but they also have to respect the song during the live performance.

In another concert at Birmingham, UK, the singer got irked by his fans and called them obnoxious. The Canadian pop star was performing at the Barclaycard Arena for the first of two Purpose World Tour shows in the city. Justin was filmed telling fans: "If, when I'm speaking, you guys could not scream at the top of your lungs. Is that cool with you guys? "The screaming is just so obnoxious. If we could just scream after the songs? Enjoy the songs, then scream.”

The singer even puked on-stage during a live performance! Blaming his digestive pyrotechnics on having drunk too much milk before the concert, the teen star covered up the embarrassing moment that occurred during his world tour.

Once during a concert, the singer got so sick of fans demanding selfies with him that he started throwing away their phones.

Justin also shares a very lukewarm relationship with media. From calling out paparazzi for clicking his photos to threatening and abusing them - the pop star has been caught on camera doing it all.

While he might be a spoilt popstar, grown up under the scanner of flashes, Justin is undoubtedly one of the most loved popular singers in the world and continues to grow his fan base with every song. Well, let’s hope his maiden India tour wraps up smoothly without any incident that has happened in the past, and Indian beliebers make memories to cherish from his Purpose concert. Amen!