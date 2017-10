Justin Lin to Return to Fast and Furious Franchise as Director?

Director Justin Lin is in advanced negotiations to return to the 'Fast & Furious'franchise. His return was teased by star Vin Diesel recently along with Jordana Brewster."On the road back to our roots... Family reunited!," Diesel captioned the picture with Lin and Brewster. During a Facebook Live on Wednesday, Diesel revealed he's working on something "top secret" involving the director and the actor.Credit: @ Vin Diesel Describing Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments, as a "forefather" and "architect" of the series, he hinted that the filmmaker will be returning for the final two films.Brewster, who is one of the original Fast members, was absent from April's Fate of the Furious.In the series, her character Mia is married to the late Paul Walker's character of Brian but Diesel confirmed, "You're about to see (Brewster) in the upcoming chapters of the Fast universe."Fast 9 will release on April 10, 2020.