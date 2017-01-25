It's a good day for movie buffs as two of the most important films of 2017 are releasing today. Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees. While it's a box-office clash for the film fraternity members, it looks like an eventful day for cinema lovers.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil depicts a love affair between two visually impaired people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The film created a lot of buzz because of its release date, story line and lead pair much before its trailer was released.

Considering that it's Hrithik-Yami's first on-screen venture together, it'll be interesting to see how their chemistry unfolds on screen. Another reason viewers are looking forward to this film is the presence of Roy brothers - Rohit and Ronit. The two of them have, time and again, proved their credentials as actors on the small screen. It's time to see what magic they weave on the big screen this time.

Will Hrithik-Yami's love story strike the right chords? Will Sanjay Gupta bring to screen a memorable storyline? Will the box office numbers turn favorable for the makers? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.

