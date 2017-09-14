Kaala Could Be Pa Ranjith's Fastest Shot Film

: As much as 70 per cent of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil gangster drama Kaala has been completed. The pace at which it is being shot could make it the fastest shot film in director Pa. Ranjith's career, a source has said."The team is shooting at amazing pace, making it probably the fastest shot film in Ranjith's career. Nearly 70 per cent of the film has already been completed. The makers are really impressed with the way the film has shaped up," said the unit.Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the film features Rajinikanth in the role of a slum lord-turned-gangster.The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi.The project marks the second time collaboration of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after last year's Kabali.Dhanush is bankrolling the film, and he is rumoured to be playing a cameo in Kaala.