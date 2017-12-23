GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kaalakaandi New Song: Make Way For Saif Ali Khan's Swagpur Ka Chaudhary

Make way for the ever-swaggy Saif Ali Khan.

News18.com

December 23, 2017
The makers of Kaalakaandi unveiled a new song of the film titled Swagpur Ka Chaudhary. And if you think Pungi or Second Hand Jawani were the only times Saif let his inner crazy self free, the latest Kaalakaandi song will prove you wrong.

While the trailer of Akshay Verma's dark comedy was unabashedly entertaining, the song is likely to make Swagpur ka Chaudhary the new catchphrase amongst the millennials. The fast-paced catchy track has been sung and written by the director himself and composed by Sameer Uddin.

The film stars Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi alongside the actor.



