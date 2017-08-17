GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kaalakaandi Release Date Changed Over CBFC Cuts

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers on Wednesday, they have decided to postpone the release date to be able to have sufficient time to complete the censor process following the suggested cuts.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2017, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kaalakaandi Release Date Changed Over CBFC Cuts
According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers on Wednesday, they have decided to postpone the release date to be able to have sufficient time to complete the censor process following the suggested cuts.
Mumbai: The makers of Kaalakaandi, which was slated to hit the screens on September 8, have decided to change the release date after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested some cuts.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers on Wednesday, they have decided to postpone the release date to be able to have sufficient time to complete the censor process following the suggested cuts.

A new release date will be announced shortly, the statement read.

Kaalakandi stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

Directed by debutant Akshat Verma, writer of the cult film Delhi Belly, the dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds -- urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.