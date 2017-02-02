Kaatru Veliyidai: Karthi Woos Aditi Rao Hydari in the Sweetest Way in New Song Azhagiye

Chennai: If you're a hardcore romantic, the video of the first single of Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai will teach you how to woo your lady love with a difference, and not be a cliche.

Released on Thursday, the foot-tapping romantic number Azhagiye is instantly catchy, with Madhan Karky's relatable lyrics.

The video features Karthi wooing Aditi Rao Hydari, and A.R. Rahman's tune makes you wonder if he reserves the best for Ratnam.

Slated for release on April 7, Kaatru Veliyidai stars Karthi as a fighter pilot and Aditi Rao Hydari as a doctor.

Shot in places such as Ooty and Kashmir, it's nearly after two decades that Ratnam has travelled out of country to shoot in Belgrade, Europe.

Produced by Madras Talkies, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha.