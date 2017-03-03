Kadamban Trailer: Arya Enthrals Audience With Incredible Stunts

After releasing a striking first look and teaser, the makers have now put out the trailer of Kadamban. Actors Madhavan and Suriya took to social media to release the trailer for Arya – the protagonist of the film. The film revolves around the attempts that villagers make to ensure their jungle isn’t exploited by mean business corporates.

In addition to the film’s interesting theme, you’d also be impressed by the lead’s rebellious character and of course his chemistry with Catherine Tresa.

The two-minute-long trailer shows how Kadamban is committed to his job of fighting for the rights of his tribe and forest.