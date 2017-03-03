Kadamban Trailer: Arya Enthrals Audience With Incredible Stunts
After releasing a striking first look and teaser, the makers have now put out the trailer of Kadamban. Actors Madhavan and Suriya took to social media to release the trailer for Arya – the protagonist of the film. The film revolves around the attempts that villagers make to ensure their jungle isn’t exploited by mean business corporates.
Awesomeeeeeeeee Trailer bro.... https://t.co/4VJzIJRAlE
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 2, 2017
In addition to the film’s interesting theme, you’d also be impressed by the lead’s rebellious character and of course his chemistry with Catherine Tresa.
The two-minute-long trailer shows how Kadamban is committed to his job of fighting for the rights of his tribe and forest.
First Published: March 3, 2017, 11:20 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Always Loved Overcoming Challenges: Coach
- Need to Get Rid of Censorship, Says Lipstick Under My Burkha Director
- Women's Cricket League To Be Launched on March 8
- OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
- Kadamban Trailer: Arya Enthrals Audience With Incredible Stunts