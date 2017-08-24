Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Bring Back Their On-Screen Magic with Pradeep Sarkar's Directorial Debut

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who've been happily married for 18 years, will come together after a hiatus of 7 years in Pradeep Sarkar’s directorial debut. While the title hasn't been finalized yet, the script is ready, suggest the reports.The love birds were last seen together in 2010 in Toonpur Ka Superrhero and have worked together in various films including Goondaraj (1995), Hulchul (1995), Ishq (1997), Pyar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Raju Chacha (2000) and U Me Aur Hum (2008).Ajay Devgan confirmed the news while speaking to a popular daily and even admitted that debutant director Pradeep Sarkar has been roped in after things didn’t work out well with Raj Sarthi. Considering that Kajol and Ajay are both selective about their scripts, it'll be a treat to watch the real-life couple share screen space together after so long. The star-couple has always been appreciated and lauded for their on-screen chemistry.Kajol is currently riding high on the success of her Tamil debut Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2), which stars Dhanush as the protagonist and has been directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. In a recent interview, Dhanush had said, that for VIP 2, they were looking for someone impressive and head-on like Kajol and that's how they approached her for the film.Ajay, on the other hand, is all prepped up for the release of his latest,, co-starring starring Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra on September 1, 2017. The actor is also occupied with the shooting of another sequel in the Golmaal franchise - Golmaal Again, scheduled to release on October 11, 2017 and another film, Raid, set in the 1980s, in which Ajay plays the role of an income tax officer.