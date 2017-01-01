The first 2 posters of Soundarya Rajnikanth's Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 were unveiled on New Year's eve as a gift to fans. She shared the posters on her Twitter handle and wrote, "As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins ...here's my gift to all #Dhanush fans #VIP2 #FirstLookPosters #TeaKadaiRajasAreBack #2017".

One of the two posters features a face-off between Kajol and Dhanush and the other shows Dhanush sitting on his signature moped at a tea stall. If reports are anything to go by, Kajol will be seen in a negative character in this film which marks her comeback in Kollywood nearly after 20 years.

The film is a sequel to 2014 blockbuster Velaiyilla Pattathari 2.