Kajol Sarcastically Trolls Friend for Preparing Beef; Deletes Video Later

Kajol might not be very active on the acting front, but the actress makes sure to keep her fans entertained with her social media presence. From sharing adorable moments with her family to posting funny videos on her Instagram account, Kajol keeps giving a sneak peek into her life.

Recently the actress enjoyed a sumptuous meal at her friend's restaurant. She posted the video on her Instagram account where she was seen asking her friend to describe the food that she was eating. Well, it appears the chef friend of hers made her the most controversial food item of the country - beef.

Being her goofy self, Kajol hilariously reacted to the prepared meal, saying that his hands are to be cut off now as he has prepared beef.

Later, the 42-year-old actress clarified that it was actually buffalo meat. In a statement on twitter, Kajol said that she didn't want to hurt religious sentiments.

"A video of me at a friend's lunch said that there was a beef dish at the table. That's a miscommunication. What was shown was buffalo meat, that is legally available meat.

"I'm issuing this clarification because this is a sensitive matter that may hurt religious sentiments, which is not my intention," Kajol wrote. Beef is banned in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.