Celebrate New Year's Eve With 2016's Best Party Numbers

As the New Year is just around the corner it’s time to put on your dancing shoes and get ready to welcome the dawn of New Year. No party is complete without Bollywood songs, and planning a perfect New Year party without the top Bollywood party songs is a big turn off. Year 2016 witnessed some of the top Bollywood party songs that go perfectly for any dance party making it happening and lively for all party goers. So here is the list of some sensational, high octane foot-tapping Bollywood numbers must for the list!

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

Shalmali Kholgade made an impact with her mesmerizing voice in this song. It’s the song of the season with Salman Khan’s naughty signature move from Sultan; a typical dance number with easy and catchy step is perfect to have the ultimate bash!

Kala Chashma

The talented team of Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Amar Arshi infused their years of experience into this song making it undoubtedly best remix of the year 2016. This peppy dance number is from film Baar Baar Dekho. With a perfect blend of techno and Punjabi music, this Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer song will set the dance floor on fire.

The Break Up song

The super talented rising star Jonita Gandhi with her soothing voice justifies the song perfectly in this quirky and fun dance number gives you a reason to forget all your heartbreak woes and celebrate your Breakup! With music by none other than Pritam and the voices of Arijit Singh and Badshah culminate to create the perfect party song.

Sau Tarah Ke

Jonita Gandhi and Amit Mishra gave another chart buster song of the year have become a big hit on the partycircuit. This groovy song is composed by Pritam Chakraborty who has given a wonderful music. Jacqueline Fernandez’s killer moves in this song, along with John Abraham and Varun Dawan have burnt the dance floor.

Nachange Saari Raat

Another remix party song earlier sung and composed by Taz and revamped brilliantly by Meet Bros featuring Neeraj Shridhar and Tulsi Kumar. It features Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam dancing and sharing their love chemistry.

Jabra Fan

Titled as 'Jabra Fan Anthem', the song sung by Nakash Aziz in Hindi also has versions in 6 different languages. SRK in a very different look dancing and serenading his favourite star with a fun song. You will listen this song all through the year.

Kar Gayi Chull

Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar & Neha Kakkar ignited this song with sheer talent. This is one of the best and most popular songs from Kapoor & Sons. It brings out the naughtiness inside you while on dance floor.

Beat pe Booty

Sachin, Jigar, Vayu & Kanika Kapoor ultimate song Beat Pe Booty from A Flying Jatt trended for a very long time and definitely one of the quirkiest songs of the year. The brilliant swanky moves by Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez brought the nation to standstill.

Let's Nacho

Nucleya gave mainstream Bollywood yet another party track. Kapoor and Sons' credit song, it has all the elements to be the perfect beat song. Match up your steps to that of Ali, Siddhartha and Fawad, and enjoy one of Nucleys's finest.

High Heels

While High Heels have always been on the party list since its original release by Honey Singh, the 2016 version just made it peppier. Catch the signature steps and make the dancefloor LIT!

Bid adieu to 2016 is the best way possible.