Kalki Koechlin Always Wanted to Do a Biopic on This Personality!

: Actress Kalki Koechlin says she always wanted to do a biopic on social worker Sister Nivedita."I would love to do a biopic. I am a history fan. I love reading books on history, so I would love to do a biopic. I always wanted to do a biopic on Sister Nivedita, who was a follower of Swami Vivekananda," Kalki told the media here when asked about her take on biopics.Sister Nivedita was born Margaret Elizabeth Noble. She was a social worker, author, teacher and a disciple of Swami Vivekananda.