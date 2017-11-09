GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kalki Koechlin Always Wanted to Do a Biopic on This Personality!

Sister Nivedita was born Margaret Elizabeth Noble. She was a social worker, author, teacher and a disciple of Swami Vivekananda.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 7:30 AM IST
Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin says she always wanted to do a biopic on social worker Sister Nivedita.

"I would love to do a biopic. I am a history fan. I love reading books on history, so I would love to do a biopic. I always wanted to do a biopic on Sister Nivedita, who was a follower of Swami Vivekananda," Kalki told the media here when asked about her take on biopics.

