Kalki Koechlin Always Wanted to Do a Biopic on This Personality!
Sister Nivedita was born Margaret Elizabeth Noble. She was a social worker, author, teacher and a disciple of Swami Vivekananda.
Image: Twitter/ Kalki Koechlin
Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin says she always wanted to do a biopic on social worker Sister Nivedita.
"I would love to do a biopic. I am a history fan. I love reading books on history, so I would love to do a biopic. I always wanted to do a biopic on Sister Nivedita, who was a follower of Swami Vivekananda," Kalki told the media here when asked about her take on biopics.
Sister Nivedita was born Margaret Elizabeth Noble. She was a social worker, author, teacher and a disciple of Swami Vivekananda.
"I would love to do a biopic. I am a history fan. I love reading books on history, so I would love to do a biopic. I always wanted to do a biopic on Sister Nivedita, who was a follower of Swami Vivekananda," Kalki told the media here when asked about her take on biopics.
Sister Nivedita was born Margaret Elizabeth Noble. She was a social worker, author, teacher and a disciple of Swami Vivekananda.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2017: Stuart Broad Sees David Warner As Real Threat
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Santner Combines With Grandhomme to Take a Blinder in Third T20I
- Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter Launched in India at Rs 57,897
- Rahul Dev Tells You All About Functional Training