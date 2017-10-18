Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha's New Diwali Track Suggests Firecrackers Alternative
The song raps about other things that people can ‘burst' instead of crackers on Diwali.
Image: A still from Jia aur Jia.
Mumbai Actresses Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha have turned rappers to suggest alternatives to firecrackers through a new track on Diwali.
Sofia Ashraf, who is known for her series Sista from the South and the two actresses who will soon be seen in the film Jia Aur Jia, released the video on Culture Machine's YouTube channel Blush.
Titled Burstin On Diwali", part of Sista from the South series with Sofia featuring Kalki and Richa, the track is in support of animals, read a statement.
The song raps about other things that people can ‘burst' instead of crackers on Diwali.
The quirky rap song delivers a strong message of animal welfare. It introduces the concept of bursting numerous things like a balloon, bubble, stereotype or a long-hauled myth.
Sofia said: "I've fostered a lot of animals in the past and the poor creatures always get traumatised when they hear loud fireworks. So, this Diwali, I thought it would be nice to write a song as a request from our furry friends".
"The heroes of our song MC Meow and DJ Woof are, in fact, strays up for adoption and people can contact World For All to adopt them," she added.
Sofia Ashraf, who is known for her series Sista from the South and the two actresses who will soon be seen in the film Jia Aur Jia, released the video on Culture Machine's YouTube channel Blush.
Titled Burstin On Diwali", part of Sista from the South series with Sofia featuring Kalki and Richa, the track is in support of animals, read a statement.
The song raps about other things that people can ‘burst' instead of crackers on Diwali.
The quirky rap song delivers a strong message of animal welfare. It introduces the concept of bursting numerous things like a balloon, bubble, stereotype or a long-hauled myth.
Sofia said: "I've fostered a lot of animals in the past and the poor creatures always get traumatised when they hear loud fireworks. So, this Diwali, I thought it would be nice to write a song as a request from our furry friends".
"The heroes of our song MC Meow and DJ Woof are, in fact, strays up for adoption and people can contact World For All to adopt them," she added.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 10 Cars Sold in September 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
- Sreesanth Wants the 13 Names in Lodha Report to be Revealed
- Diwali 2017: Sara, Sonam, Alia Look Chic In Traditional Attires At Ekta Kapoor's Bash
- Alia, Sidharth Have Split Up? These Photos Tell A Different Story
- Diwali 2017: Gift Yourself A Healthier & Longer Life This Festive Season