Kalki Koechlin Trolled For Sharing Nude Image on Instagram
Kalki’s Instagram post was intended to depict a woman from a woman’s perspective.
Image: Kalki Koechlin/official Instagram
Kalki Koechlin - the one who doesn't believe in shying away from her choices and is always at the forefront of raising issues that invite misogynistic comments, has been trending over the weekend for her latest post. For the unversed, in her recent Instagram post, the actress appears almost nude. She shared the photo with a caption that read - Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness.
Kalki’s Instagram post was intended to depict a woman from a woman’s perspective. The photoshoot was done by female photographer Riva Bubber. While speaking to Mid-day, Kalki had said, "As women, we often are depicted through a man's perspective, but this picture was clicked by a woman photographer. That's why I found it significant to share the photograph."
The post went viral and has so far garnered more than 15K likes. However, there have been several comments slut-shaming the Margarita With a Straw star. Some called it a public stunt. Others said, "Its only for media stunt or gossips and nothing about women rights?"
However, there have been those too who showed no qualms in supporting Kalki.
“Beautiful. Sad to see some of the ignorant comments here. Hurtful and serving no purpose,” a fan posted.
“Absolutely beautiful. This is how women open doors for other women to do what they want, to be brace, to not fear making their own choices,” another fan shared.
And then there were many users who caught themselves in a debate of chauvinism and misogyny.
Kalik - who is known for setting examples for everyone and help them seek comfort in their skin - has finally responded to the criticism. “I have never been ashamed of whatever I do," she said in an interview. "Of course it affects me, but I have learnt to stop responding to them," she added.
