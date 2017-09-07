Kalki Koechlin's Azmaish To Be Screened At TIFF

: Kalki Koechlin's documentary Azmaish is set to screen at the Toronto international film festival.Kalki has teamed up with Pakistani filmmaker Sabiha Sumar for the project about two women who go on an extraordinary journey across India and Pakistan to understand why people in the two countries are turning to religious extremism for answers.Kalki will be attending the premiere and the second screening on September 15.They are also nominated in the audience award category. The duo raised Rs 20 lakhs for the documentary from 121 people on a fundraising platform, Wishberry.Azmaish was already screened at The BFI London film festival and Locarno as well.