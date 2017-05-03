Kamaal R Khan Calls Rana Daggubati 'Brainless' After Baahubali 2 Star Blocks Him

Just a few days back, a war on words on Twitter, led Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha to block singer Sona Mohapatra and now the self-claimed critic Kamaal R Khan is furious over Rana Daggubati blocking him.

The actor, who has set the cash registers ringing with Baahubali: The Conclusion apparently blocked KRK a year ago, but it's only now that the latter found himself blocked.

Än angry KRK took to Twitter and said that he didn't even follow him or wrote about him. He further said that this action of Daggubati only proves that he's brainless.

"I never followed this idiot neither tweeted about him till date. Still he blocked me to prove that he is brainless," he wrote.

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 2, 2017

The self-claimed critic bashed and heavily criticised SS Rajamouli's second installment in the Baahubali franchise featuring Prabhas, Anushka, Tamannah alongside Daggubati.

This isn't the first time that someone from the film industry has blocked KRK. In fact, quite a large number of the actors have either blocked him or they pay no heed to what he tweets.